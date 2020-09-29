Vikings shut down in-person practice after 8 Titans players, personnel test positive for COVID

National-World

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — At least three new players, and five new personnel of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL.

The Titans just faced off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The NFL issued a statement that both the Titans and the Vikings will suspend in-person club activities starting Tuesday. The Titans have shut down until Saturday.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infections disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said in a statement. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

The Vikings said that as of right now, they haven’t received any positive tests for any players on the team.

The Vikings said they would work with the league and players association to monitor, test and determine when practice could resume.

WCCO’s Mike Max reports that the Vikings and staff are all being tested Tuesday morning, and get tested every day. Max reports that the team does not practice on Tuesdays; that’s a day for coaches to game plan for the week, which they can do virtually.

