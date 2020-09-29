Separated as children, brothers reunite after searching for each other 60 years

National-World

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) — For 60 long years, a man has been searching for his brother. The search has been so hard, he’d nearly given up. Now, there’s a new chapter.

There are decades of memories in a little stack of pictures. They’re all memories for Don Crawford of Ashland City.

“There we all are,” he said, flipping past a picture of himself as a child with his family. “I got a big piece of cake. Hah!”

There’s someone missing from the stack, someone who should have been there.

Telling Don’s story covers a lot of miles. He was born in Batavia, New York to the Delano family. Don and his older brother Bruce were placed in the foster care system and ended up in Rochester, New York.

“I’m tellin ya, nobody messed with either one of us,” laughed Don.

Don said when the Crawford family looked to adopt both boys, an agency stepped in.

“They said, ‘no family can handle these two together,'” Don remembered. “That is why I got adopted by one family. He got adopted by another. Him and I should’ve been adopted together. We really should’ve.”

Don was seven. His brother was eight-and-a-half.

Now living in Ashland City at 67-years-old, Don has spent decades trying to find Bruce. He’s tried contacting records departments, no idea what city or state where his brother could live.

“I thought maybe he went to war and got killed, and I’d never find him again,” said Don.

Then, one day a call came in to Don, a woman’s voice on the other end.

