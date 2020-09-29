Officials: Missing boater found 1,500 feet underwater in Lake Tahoe

National-World

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KCRA) — The body of a boater who had been missing since mid-August was recovered more than 1,500 feet underwater in Lake Tahoe after a search that lasted over a month, officials said Monday.

The City of South Lake Tahoe said it began a missing person investigation with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 10 after a boat 29-year-old Ryan Normolye rented washed ashore in Glenbrook, Nevada without him in it.

Search crews found Normolye’s approximate location using his phone’s GPS data, but his body wasn’t found until Sept. 26, officials said. First responders from Tahoe’s police and fire departments, the Douglas County Sheriff’s and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office started another search operation after Normolye’s family enlisted the help of Bruce’s Legacy.

Bruce’s Legacy is a nonprofit organization that specializes in underwater body recoveries.

Normolye’s body was 1,565 feet underwater when crews pulled him out Sept. 27, officials said. Keith Cormican, founder of Bruce’s Legacy, said this is the deepest recorded recovery in the United States and Canada. The next deepest recovery in Lake Tahoe was reported 2018 at a depth of 1,062 feet.

Officials believe Normolye’s might have drowned failing to catch up to his boat he jumped off, which was left slightly in gear, moving forward at a slow speed. His phone had a recording of him jumping off.

Researchers with UC Davis also assisted with the search operation, providing data on water currents and conditions the day Normolye went missing, officials said. They also used an unmanned submarine to search and scan the bottom of Lake Tahoe searching for his body.

