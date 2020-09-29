Animal abuse investigation launched after witness says horse was dragged by pickup

National-World

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — The Missouri Humane Society and St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department are investigating allegations of animal abuse involving a horse in Bismarck.

Shannon Dawes is co-owner of horse “Shelby” and is upset about the injuries the horse suffered while in the care of a local trainer.

“We was just absolutely appalled. We were appalled,” Dawes said.

She said her and relatives bought Shelby a year ago after the mustang was adopted from a wild herd in Utah through the Bureau of Land Management. But, she said, the horse needed work with a professional trainer to be more cooperative when handling her, especially in caring for her hooves.

“To be able to catch her and put a halter and a lead rope on her, to get her to load and unload in a trailer,” said Dawes.

Shelby was taken to local Bismarck horse trainer, Leah Godat. Dawes said when a relative checked on the horse a week later it had deep scrape wounds to a front leg and all along its side.

Shortly after, a video surfaced showing Shelby tied to the bumper of a pickup and running behind the vehicle down a gravel road.

Dr. Stuart Robson is a veterinarian at Fox Creek Veterinary Hospital in Wildwood and has treated horses for years.

“You would never, ever exercise a horse, train a horse or even teach it a lesson by tying it to a vehicle and doing this. It’s just plain stupid,” Dr. Robson said.

A witness who saw the horse running behind the pickup, but wanted to remain anonymous, told News 4 she saw the horse fall three times and the pickup never stopped. She said the horse was dragged along the paved road until it struggled to get up on its own.

In a text message, Godat responded to the accusations of abuse with this statement:

“First of all, this was not a method of training this was a way of rotating pastures. And second of all, there’s a lot of people who move horses like that or by car or four-wheeler. She’s a wild mustang if you want my side talk to the humane society.”

Debbie Hubbard has been the head trainer at the Lake St. Louis Stables for 30 years and was named MHSA trainer of the year three times. She said no reputable trainer would tie a horse to a moving vehicle and make it run along behind it.

“It’s so inhumane, it’s straight out abuse,” said Hubbard.

Dawes said Shelby was lucky not to be more severely hurt. Her physical injuries are healing but it’s taking time for Shelby to trust humans again and allow Dawes to come close or touch her.

“I think she has forgiven what has happened but I don’t think she has forgotten. But I think with time I think she will,” said Dawes.

