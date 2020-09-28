Tennessee State Health Department warns of phone scammers

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Tennessee State Health Department is warning you to be on the alert for scammers trying to take advantage of you by getting your personal information.

Scammers are spoofing the Tennessee Department of Health’s main number and some county health department phone numbers.

Officials are reminding you to never giver out any of your personal information over the phone.

The state health department says they would never ask for specific financial or insurance information on the phone.

If you have been a victim of this scam, they also urge you to report it to the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs at 1-800-342-8385.

