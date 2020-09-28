Naked man found eating flowers and grass along Route 72 in Penn Township

National-World

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A naked man was found along Route 72 in Penn Township eating flowers and grass on Sunday morning police said.

Police were dispatched to the scene after a call reporting a naked man gardening.

Officers located the man who appeared to be in his mid-thirties, covered in feces and eating grass and leaves, police said.

According to the press release, all responding officers were certified Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) officers, and the man was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for appropriate evaluation and care.

