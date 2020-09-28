Man running 34-hours to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

National-World

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A York County man is going the extra miles to make a difference. In one week, he’ll be running for 34 hours to benefit children who are suffering with cancer.

Jordan Tucker has been preparing for October 3rd for quite some time.

“Absolutely some people think I’m crazy,” Jordan said. “Like you hear the saying, ‘I don’t even like driving 100 miles’ ya know what I mean?”

100 miles – that’s a cakewalk compared to what he’s about to do, by foot.

“I’m doing a 34 hour run for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,” Jordan said.

Jordan will be running a 2.2-mile loop in a Camp Hill neighborhood beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. the next day. He imagines he’ll clock at least 120 miles, but it’s not the mileage he’s concerned with. It’s about making it to the finish line.

“If I have to crawl to the last 34 hours I’m going to,” Jordan said. “I said I’m goin to do it so I’m going to do it.”

Several years ago, Jordan found himself in a dark place. He wants to prove to people that anything is possible.

“Anybody can do anything if you really put your mind to it,” Jordan said. “From where I came from to where I’m at now, it’s pretty wild.”

Which is why Jordan is asking for the community’s help in raising as much money as he can. As for the reason he chose the number 34.

“It’s because it’s my 34th birthday and I thought it would be a good number to do,” Jordan said.