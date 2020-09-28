Local schools shift to online learning due to COVID-19 concerns

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ROGERS, AR (KFSM) — COVID-19 is impacting in-person learning at schools in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week.

Clarksville Schools are closed to onsite learning tomorrow due to members of school staff testing positive for COVID-19. All instruction will be done remotely from home and students are expected to return Tuesday.

Meanwhile, at the Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers, students grades 7-12 will also be shifting to virtual learning through Friday.

In Oklahoma, students at Cameron schools will be taking their classes online until October 7 when traditional on-campus classes will resume.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.