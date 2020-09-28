Hospital patient accused of sexually assaulting another patient

National-World

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) — A patient at Norwalk Hospital is accused of sexually assaulting another patient.

Norwalk police said they charged 44-year-old Rodney Daniels of Stamford with first-degree sexual assault and providing a false statement.

According to police, they began investigating the assault on Aug. 29.

Officers said they were made aware of a female patient who was sexually assaulted by a male patient.

Their investigation revealed that Daniels was at the hospital for PCP usage.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, police sand Daniels entered the room of the victim, who had been given a sedative by hospital staff.

Daniels committed the assault and was found lying next to the victim by staff, police said.

They also said Daniels had an extensive criminal history and was on parole at the time.

His bond was set at $1 million.

