GA Supreme Court rules partially in favor of couple who sued sperm bank

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — The Georgia Supreme Court partially ruled in favor of a couple who had sued a sperm bank after they allegedly chose a donor based on false information about his health, education, and criminal background.

The case revolved around Wendy Norman who was artificially inseminated with sperm bought from Xytex Corporation, the country’s oldest sperm bank. Wendy later gave birth to a son who has an inherited blood disorder and several emotional and mental health disorders.

In 2002, Wendy gave birth to a son named “A.A.”.

As A.A. grew up, the Normans discovered he had an inherited blood disorder and a number of emotional and mental health disorders, including suicidal and homicidal ideations that have required multiple periods of extended hospitalizations.

He regularly sees a therapist for his anger and depression and takes medications for ADHD, anti-depressants, and anti-psychotics.

As a result, in November 2017, the Normans sued Xytex, Dr. J. Todd Spradlin, medical director at the Atlanta location, and Mary Hartley who was an employee, alleging they had misrepresented Xytex’s process for reviewing and screening donors, and falsely represented the medical and educational history of their donor.

In this case, they sought damages for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, battery, negligence, unfair business practices, false advertising, unjust enrichment, and other wrongdoing.

They also sought “specific performance” to require Xytex to release information about the donor.

