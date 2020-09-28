Crime up in Flint for 2020 but mayor says city is on ‘good corrective course’

National-World

Flint, MI (WNEM) — Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is unwavered by the increase in crime since 2019.

“When you’re talking about a previous year, compared to this year the whole world is facing a different dynamic,” Neeley said.

The FBI Crime report that came out Monday shows declining crime last year.

Neeley says COVID-19 brought all communities a new challenge but he says they are working on.

“Flint is on a good corrective course, for some long-standing corrected problems,” Neeley said.

In the FBI report from last year it shows that violent crime decreased 26 percent and murders in the city were down to 23 last year compared with 32 in 2018.

But now things have changed.

Murders are up on the city website 12 percent and sexual assaults are up 5 percent.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green says they are facing the issues head on, starting by hiring more officers.

“That would allow us to put more officers on the street,” Green said “More boots on the ground. To increase our visibility, be more proactive. Number two is we have our special investigative unit, that’s out there being proactive. Seizing, confiscating illegal firearm.”

It’s not all bad in 2020. Arsons and burglaries are down by around 25 percent.

Neeley believes because of all of the strategies the city has put in place 2020 will come out a little brighter than it may seem.

“We are working very hard,” Neeley said. “And some of the pieces that we put in place will have a long-lasting, long-term effect on driving crime down.”

