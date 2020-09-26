Homeowners say water company’s lack of irrigation water leak adjustments are ‘unreasonable’

National-World

NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — Some people in Nolensville said they want their water company to change their policies because of the lack of irrigation water leak adjustments are unreasonable.

No one likes a big surprise when they see their monthly bills.

Some people in Williamson County say they want their water company to change their policies when it comes to irrigation leaks, so that they aren’t stuck with high bills and left hanging out to dry.

“When you have a leak, you’re not consciously choosing to buy the water,” Brentwood resident Lisa Bartleson said.

Bartleson’s irrigation system leaked last September.

“It leaked, probably for about 6 weeks in total until the time we knew to shut off the water valve in the ground,” Bartleson said.

Her bill was nearly $4,000.

After getting everything fixed, Bartleson says that she asked the Nolensville College Grove Utility District for a leak adjustment. That’s where things got murky. Officials at the company told her they do not do that.

“We did everything that we knew how to do to mitigate or stop the water from leaking,” Bartleson said.

She’s just one example. Don Wagner is the President of the Glenellen Neighborhood Association.

“We received a bill on May 28th, and saw the huge bill and tried to figure out what happened and realized that– it looked like we leaked at both entrances,’ Wagner said.

On a regular month for each entrance, the association pays less than $100 a month.

News 4 has heard from several homeowners who think it’s ridiculous that there is no adjustment policy for irrigation leaks.

