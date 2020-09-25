PD: Man dies after falling from communication tower

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Manchester, CT (WFSB) — Police in Manchester say a man has died after falling from a communication tower on Friday afternoon.

It happened at Marcus Communications on Mitchell Drive around 2:30 p.m.

The man has only been identified as a 34-year-old. He was not a Marcus Communications employee, but was a contractor completing tower work there.

It is unclear how high up on the tower he was when he fell.

Police said they are investigating, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

In a statement, Marcus Communications said “We are sad to learn a tower climber fell from our communications tower this afternoon. He was not employed by Marcus Communications and was completing work on the tower. We are devastated and our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.