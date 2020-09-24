Woman gets new scooter after old one stolen during Riverside Fire

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — A Clackamas County woman received a generous donation after her scooter was stolen during the Riverside Fire.

Deputies say the woman had to leave her home because the fire became too dangerous last week. She were staying outside Clackamas Town Center in their RV when deputies say someone stole the scooter parked next to it. The woman says she needs the scooter to get around.

Virginia Maxam says she was watching FOX 12 with her husband when she saw the woman’s story and decided to do something.

“And I turned to my husband and said we got this electric scooter that we are storing for a friend who doesn’t need it, and I called the news right then and said, ‘we got this, we can donate it,'” Maxam said. “It’s been overwhelming realizing the size and the enormity of the loss and our hearts go out to so many people who have lost everything.”

Maxam says they won’t be able to take the scooter until they get back home.

As of Wednesday morning, the Riverside Fire is 31 percent contained – which is a five percent jump from Tuesday. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire grew only seven acres between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The wildfire has now burned about 138,027 acres.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.