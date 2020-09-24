New home unveiled for Sanford flood victim

National-World

Sanford, MI (WNEM) — After her landmark log cabin home was deemed unlivable after the historic flooding in May, Sanford woman is finally taking her first steps inside her brand-new home all thanks to the generosity of the community.

TV5 first introduced you to Penny Tyler when her former home was demolished back in July, clearing the way for this new, beautiful abode to take its place.

Just a few months ago her home was a pile of rubble. A month or two before that it was completely flooded.

But now Penny gets to start fresh.

Penny moved into her camper on her property but had no running water or electricity.

So, the community that’s been around her for the last 50 years and supported her throughout that time got together in getting this landmark rebuilt.

Local attorney Angela Cole helped organize the effort, Dave Dennis from Great Lakes Home in Freeland built it all for free, and the Islamic Center of Midland and the Midland Interfaith Friends furnished and decorated the house.

If it wasn’t obvious by her reaction, Penny is one happy woman.

“My life had seemed like it had just been scrambled,” Penny said. “I was watching this house go up and all I could think is it’s going to be just so cozy. I just can’t wait to go in there and be able to sit down and relax for a minute.”

