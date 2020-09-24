MPD: 2-year-old accidentally shot 12-year-old cousin

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Police say a 12-year-old was transported to a local hospital after being accidentally shot by his 2-year-old cousin.

Police say the shooting happened on Wednesday, September 23, at approximately 5:40 p.m.

They say officers responded to the hospital in reference to one shot.

The victim’s mother stated that the incident occurred at the 2400 block of Octavia Drive South.

She said that her 2-year-old nephew located a handgun on the bed and shot her 12-year-old son with it.

According to MPD, the handgun belonged to the victim’s 19-year-old brother.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances of this investigation revealed that this was an accidental shooting

