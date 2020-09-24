Local dentists warn the newest TikTok trend

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Dentists are warning parents about a new trend among teens and young adults on Tik-Tok.

The “Molar Makeover” is a viral challenge where people are taking nail files to shave down their teeth.

Dr. Jeff Trembley with Smile on Nashville explained why no one should be doing this challenge.

“If the particle size you’re using to sand the teeth down is too large it can create a decay process that’s going to Haunt you for a long time,” Trembly said.

That’s just one of the consequences of this online trend of filing your teeth with a nail file.

“The enamel is the protective shell over the teeth and the enamel is the hardest thing the body makes and removing that indiscriminately…even if it’s just a little bit can certainly lead to more sensitivity,” Trembly said.

Trembly said he’s unfortunately seen several patients try to play dentist and end up in his chair.

