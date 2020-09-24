Hector Camacho Jr visits Flint gym to talk about possible fight

National-World

Flint, MI (WNEM) — Hector Camacho Junior is the son of the late legendary boxer, Hector “Macho” Camacho.

“I’m ready, it’s macho time. I’m here in the gym working. I just got here today from Texas. I’m here to work.

It’s been two years since Camacho Junior last stepped into a boxing ring for a professional bout, but that could change very soon.

“I’m here talking with Michael Cooley, we’re looking to do the LBF Championship so we’re here negotiating for a fight and I’m in flint,” he said.

LBF stands for Legends Boxing foundation. It’s a fairly new association whose aim is to revolutionize boxing worldwide.

Camacho Junior is in talks to fight for the junior middleweight title, in a bout that would happen later this year in Michigan.

“Boxing is sinking,” he said. “The last couple of years boxing’s been losing its power to MMA and mixed martial arts sports. It’s time for the big names to come back out and put boxing back to where it’s supposed to be at.

Camacho Junior tells me he’s been training hard throughout the shutdown and hopes a deal gets worked out soon for his big comeback.

He needs one more victory to reach 60 in his professional career.

