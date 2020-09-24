Asheville Humane Society reopens for in-person visits

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In the market for a new pet for your family? It’s getting a bit easier to adopt a new furry friend at Asheville Humane Society.

The agency has reopened for in-person visits without an appointment. COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing and wearing a mask, still apply. There will also be strict limits on the number of people inside the building at one time.

It’s hoped the reopening will allow Asheville Humane Society to help more animals.

“We are so excited just to be able to reach out to the community, have them come back to our adoption center, because it really just helps us find homes for these animals very overcrowded the summer,” Asheville Humane Society’s Meredith Pitcairn said.

Asheville Humane Society’s adoption center is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. But it is closed from 1-2 p.m.

The agency has some adoption specials going on now through the end of the month.

