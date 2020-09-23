Restaurants relying on outdoor seating face another 2020 obstacle with incoming rain

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — First the pandemic, then making big changes to reopen safely, then came the smoke, and now, restaurants are preparing for the next obstacle ahead: rain.

Many Portland eateries have been able to stay afloat this summer with outdoor dining. Now, as we enter fall, they’re forced to adapt once again.

At G-Love in northwest Portland, that means tents up, lights up, with rain in the forecast, in the best effort to extend patio season.

“For us, extending the patio is life and death, if we’re not able to continue seating on the patio area at G-Love, it becomes very, very difficult to keep things going throughout the winter,” G-Love Chef and owner Garrett Benedict said.

Benedict said back when they were just doing takeout and delivery, they were losing about $20,000 a month.

“When we’ve reopened the patio, having that additional revenue source we’re able to actually break even,” Benedict said. “We’re gonna have space heaters, heat lamps, all sorts of stuff to keep people cozy and warm inside.”

Farther down 21st, Caffe Mingo has made many adjustments in the pandemic, including moving their indoor seating next door and setting up an outdoor area with PBOT’s healthy businesses permits, letting them safely double their capacity. More than 700 Portland businesses have that same kind of permit, allowing them to expand onto the street.

“Without it, I don’t know that we would have even tried to reopen, because obviously, from a safety standpoint, that’s where most people feel most comfortable,” General Manager of Caffe Mingo and Mercato Brett West said.

But that city permit program is currently set to end Nov. 1, though PBOT says it hasn’t decided yet if it will extend it.

West said that could be a determining factor in whether or not they choose to invest in a cover and heaters.

“If we’re going to spend money on it to winterize it, we would need some security in knowing that we’re going to be allowed to operate into the spring of next year,” West said.

West said for now, they’ll take the rain the same way they’ve taken everything 2020 has to offer: one day at a time.

“Gotta get up every morning and put one foot in front of the other, put a smile on your face and just do the best you can,” West said.

Of course, it’s one thing to get the patio ready for winter and another for people to actually still come and eat out there, so restaurants are hopeful but know there could be some drop off.

And PBOT said there are other outdoor options for businesses beyond their permits, like in parking lots or on other private property.

The Bureau of Development Services has all of that information.

