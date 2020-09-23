Paramedics to act as substitute school nurses if needed during pandemic

National-World

Rogers, AK (KFSM) — The Rogers City Council and Rogers School District officials came to an informal agreement last week to allow Rogers Fire Department paramedics to act as substitute school nurses if needed.

According to Rogers School District officials, “Our nurses are a critical part of our team, and we appreciate knowing that if we are short-handed, they will have a trained professional who can substitute.”

Right now, the school district is experiencing a shortage of nurses.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says, “Early on in the school year, some schools were without a nurse for two days, so that’s what precipitated this whole conversation.”

Last night members of Rogers City Council and school officials met to talk about notification logistics. Back in 2019, the district was added to the Rogers Fire Department’s radio system for quicker notification times. Chief Jenkins says this is a reliable source for the school.

Over one dozen paramedics have volunteered to act as a substitute nurse if needed – many volunteers are parents themselves.

“Many of the volunteers here on the fire-side have kiddos that go to the district, so what a great opportunity to see how their kiddos are doing, and check-in with their friends,” says Andrea Maillard, one of the paramedic volunteers.

Chief Jenkins says if all the volunteers are out on the job, they will send other paramedics to stand in, so the district does not go without help.

