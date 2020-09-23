New youth sports guidelines to allow for more competitions, fans

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is rolling back youth sports guidelines.

During his Wednesday morning briefing, Page announced the rolled back guidelines will allow competitions in high-contact sports for kids age 14 and younger, including those in middle school. High school students will still be restricted from competitive play in high-contact sports, such as football and ice hockey.

The guidelines will also allow kids over the age of 14 to play competitively in moderate-contact sports like soccer and baseball.

The new guidelines will also allow for two fans per athlete to attend games.

Page said he released the new guidelines after seeing a decrease in the positivity rate for those age groups.

The new guidelines will go into effect Monday.

Parents News 4 spoke with earlier in the week said they see no reason that all sports should not be allowed to resume.

“My son has more of a chance of getting a CTE concussion than he does from catching COVID by checking somebody into the boards,” said Elizabeth Schweppe, who has a 14-year-old son who plays hockey. “That’s a fact.”

Page has maintained that the restrictions were put in place to protect the student-athletes. Last week, he said the county had identified evidence of COVID-19 transmission among athletes that was linked to practices or games.

Also, during his briefing Wednesday, Page said he is recommending middle school students to return to the classroom, but said it is not a mandate and those who want to continue working virtually can do so.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.