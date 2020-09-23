Drivers licenses remain in limbo as the DDS deals with a huge backlog

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — For 17-year-old Ethan Haygood being able to get his license has given him access to certain freedoms.

“I was able to get my license and just continue on with getting a job and trying to be self-sufficient,” said the senior.

He is one of the nearly 20,000 teenagers who were able to obtain their drivers license in April without a road test due to the pandemic. Governor Brian Kemp later said those who acquired licenses in this manner would still be required to take a driving test by September 30, but many have found it difficult to do so.

“We’ve [Ethan and parents] been calling and emailing and we haven’t been getting a hold of anyone with the calls, and I’ve been checking online since about mid August and it’s been booked all the way past the deadline,” said Ethan who has been able to start a job at Walmart thanks to getting his license.

DDS tells CBS46 a telephone number and email address dedicated to making sure these teens got road test appointments before the deadline was created. In a statement DDS said impacted customers have received multiple written correspondences since May instructing them to call or email the department.

But it’s not just teens dealing with DDS delays.

Others are reporting long waits for any appointment that requires a trip to the DDS. The department says the pandemic is the cause for the backlog considering they closed in March as part of the Coronavirus shutdown.

“Luckily someone had dropped a spot today,” said new Atlanta resident Tyler Hudson who needed to change over his North Carolina license. “So it shaved about a month off me waiting but overall if you weren’t as lucky as I was you’d probably be waiting anywhere from two to three months.”

CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy was able to put Ethan in contact with someone at the DDS. The teen now has an appointment set up.

For those that may have expired licenses and aren’t able to renew them before their appointment due to the backlog and are worried they are breaking the law, CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy contacted the Governor’s office, Atlanta Police, and DDS but was unable to get a firm answer. On the DDS website it does ask law enforcement to be understanding and use discretion with licenses during this state of emergency.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.