New $25M Bristol, CT hotel, event center development breaks ground

Bristol, CT (Hartford Business Journal) — Developers have officially broken ground on a new $25-million expanded hospitality complex in Bristol that will include a hotel and event center.

The owners and managers of the DoubleTree by Hilton Bristol held a groundbreaking Sept. 17, to start construction on a new 50,000-square-foot Bristol Event Center and a 90-suite HOME2 Suites by Hilton hotel.

The development, which will be located adjacent to the current DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Century Drive, will be constructed on four land parcels, including a portion of the existing DoubleTree hotel site.

The event center and hotels are owned by Dr. Gerald Niznick and managed by Prestige Hospitality Group. Niznick is privately funding the hotel.

The Hartford Business Journal was first to report the development in December.

The Bristol Event Center will feature two hospitality suites, a ballroom and outside seating accommodating up to 750 people conference style or 450 people for sit-down dinners/weddings.

The HOME2 Suites by Hilton hotel will feature all-suite stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and inspired amenities. Underground parking garage and pedestrian walkways will connect the two new hospitality venues with the existing DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton Bristol.

