Several CT school systems see uptick in COVID cases since last week

Connecticut, USA (WFSB) — A number of school districts are dealing with new coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 cases in local schools have been becoming a common occurrence across the state.

They continue to pop up as students and staff settle into the new year.

Eight more students in the Waterbury school system have tested positive for the coronavirus since last week.

School officials made the announcement Sunday.

In a letter sent out to parents, Waterbury Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin stated that one student who attended in-person classes at Generali Elementary tested positive for the virus.

Students in that specific class will transition to remote learning through Friday, Sept. 25.

The student who attended the classes is required to stay home and quarantine for 10 days.

That student must then provide the school with a doctor’s note showing that they tested negative for the virus before going inside the school again.

A virtual student who attends Wilby High School also tested positive. Officials said this student has been attending virtual classes since Sept. 10 and the last day they were at the school was Sept. 9.

The school will still remain open.

An in-person student at Wallace Middle School tested positive. The last day the student was in the school was Sept. 11.

Three other Generali Elementary students and two North End Middle School students who were enrolled in their school’s virtual academy also reported that they tested positive for COVID-19.

In all cases, a contact tracing team was notified immediately upon officials being informed of the confirmed case.

Both Generali Elementary School and Wilby High School will be cleaned and disinfected thoroughly, per protocol.

School officials also confirmed a contracted school bus driver for Waterbury Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19.

The driver was told to quarantine for 14 days.

School officials said each bus was thoroughly cleaned.

In Colchester, a staff member tested positive at the elementary school.

Officials told Channel 3 that the staff member is in isolation.

The school will remain open and students will continue learning in their cohorts.

After a positive case at Southington High School, the school is switching to remote learning on Monday and that may possibly continue into Tuesday.

Superintendent Timothy Connellan said that the person was last in school on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Connellan said the positive test impacts “Cohort A” students and staff.

School officials are expected to provide an update Monday.

Over in Torrington, the Torringford Elementary School will stay closed Monday through Wednesday after a positive COVID case there.

These districts reminded parents that if their child isn’t feeling well or is showing symptoms, they need to stay home.

Different districts are taking different approaches when it comes to keeping schools open or not.

