One year after a kidney transplant, family credits charity for a new lease on life

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Weaverville, NC (WLOS) — A tight-knit Buncombe County family is even closer today, after Lindsey Bauers gave her dad Lowell new life with a kidney transplant over a year ago.

The Bauers say they couldn’t have done it without the help of a charity.

“We’re closer now and I know she loves me,” Lowell told News 13. “She wouldn’t have done that if she didn’t.”

In 2019, Lowell was in end-stage renal failure and needed a kidney.

“He would just sleep all the time, never really active or did that much,” Lindsey said. “And that’s really discouraging because he wants to be able to play with his grandkids.”

“My numbers got worse and we had to check on a kidney donation, and thank the lord Lindsey come around!” says Lowell.

Lindsey’s a nurse at Asheville Specialty Hospital and was the perfect match for a kidney. She worried about covering the cost of childcare during the two month recovery period after the transplant.

Then, Lindsey discovered the Hope Fund. It gives emergency funds to HCA employees who face hardships due to illness, injury or other hard times.

“That was a lot of pressure taken off, something I didn’t have to worry about anymore,” Lindsey says.

This September marked one year since the successful transplant.

Lowell has much more energy now, which allows him to keep up with his grandchildren and even his grand dog. He used to be reserved, but lately seems a lot more like his daughter.

“Now he is very outspoken and opinionated in the best way and makes sure everyone hears his voice. And I think that’s because he has my kidney, loud and opinionated!” Lindsey laughed.

Now, they can laugh about what they’ve been through together.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.