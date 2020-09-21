Hummelstown, PA, man charged after accidentally discharging firearm, injuring 11-year-old neighbor

National-World

HUMMELSTOWN, PA (WPMT ) — A Hummelstown man is facing charges after accidentally firing a handgun inside his apartment and injuring a neighbor with flying debris from the gunshot, according to police.

Roque Stella-Colon, 18, is charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, one count of recklessly endangering another person, and one count of tampering with physical evidence, Hummelstown Police say.

The alleged incident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the first block of East Second Street. Officers investigating reports of a gunshot fired inside an apartment building found the 11-year-old victim in an adjoining apartment, suffering from a lacerated chin due to flying debris from the shot.

Police determined the shot came from Stella-Colon’s residence. He allegedly admitted to accidentally firing the handgun while inside his apartment and hiding the weapon outside a nearby garage.

The bullet traveled through the headboard of Stella-Colon’s bed, through the wall behind it, and through a television in the adjoining apartment before coming to rest on a pile of clothing, police say. The 11-year-old was struck by debris from the television.

Stella-Colon is currently in Dauphin County Prison, police say.

