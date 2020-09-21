Dixie Beer wants your help renaming the brew!

National-World

New Orleans, LA (WGNO) — Back in June, during the national conversation regarding race, Gayle Benson surprised many people by announcing the iconic Dixie Beer brand would rename, and now they’re asking for public input.

Jim Birch, General Manager of DIXIE told WGNO, “We’re now ready to open up the website that we’ve designed so that the public can submit the names, submit their suggestion and also tell a story about why the they chose the name. I’m sure there’s lots of different names that we haven’t even thought of yet and in New Orleans we think that we can get some pretty colorful naming suggestions that would really help out right now.”

If you’d like to participate you’ve got to get moving. Dixie will only take suggestions until this Friday and they hope to announce a new name by the middle of October.

