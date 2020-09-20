Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Milwaukee projected to raise more than $675,000

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT ) — The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Milwaukee County was held Sunday, Sept. 20. Officials say even without a large public event due to the pandemic, the walk is projected to raise more than $675,000.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s marketing and communications director Robyn McGill, a promise garden was planted with 3,000 flowers in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum for viewers to enjoy as a drive-by. The garden represents all of those who are impacted by the disease.

Blue flowers represent those living with Alzheimer’s disease, yellow flowers represent caregivers, purple flowers represent people who have lost someone to the disease, and orange flowers represent advocates for the cause.

Fundraising will continue through Dec. 21.

