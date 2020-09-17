‘That’s my only child:’ Mother of 26-year-old shot in Durham demands end to gun violence

National-World

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL.com) — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 26-year-old man who was shot and killed in Durham over the weekend.

Otha Watson died Sunday afternoon after being shot earlier that day. Now, his mother is demanding an end to all the gun violence.

Watson, also known as Ray, is remembered as a loving father, son and friend. Watson was out with friends at a car meet-up near the Cookout when he and others were suddenly struck by bullets.

“I just started praying asking God to not take my child,” said his mother, Ronda Watson Cameron, who is holding onto the final memory of her son.

After hearing the worst news a mother could hear, she said she started to panic.

“I lost it. I didn’t know what to do,” said said. “I was shivering and shaking. That’s my only child.”

One of Watson’s four young children has been asking why this happened – why they no longer have a dad.

“They will never get to hear their daddy’s voice again. I will never hear my son say again, ‘Mommy I love you,'” she said.

“My son is gone. I want all the gun violence to stop,” said his mother.

Three men were arrested in connection to the shooting. While this brings Cameron a little relief, she said it still doesn’t bring her son back.

“I don’t wish this on any other mother or father out there – to have to bury their child,” she said.

Watson’s mother remains strong for her grandchildren. They reflect on the funny, charismatic and genuine man they remember.

The family is planning a private memorial ceremony in his honor.

“I have my baby in my heart,” she said. “I have memories of my baby and he will always be with me forever,” she said.

The three men arrested in connection to this deadly shooting were each charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. They have been placed in Durham County Jail without bond.

