St. Louis County hands out 6,000 WiFi hot spots to aid at-home learning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — The St. Louis County Library is making sure students have everything they need for the virtual school year, handing out WiFi hot spots for students at schools throughout the region.

They were paid for with CARES Act funds Thursday based on need, with the most going to the Hazelwood and Riverview Gardens school districts.

“We have probably about 20 to 25 percent of our population learning from home and it’s just really important that they’re able to connect with us as we’re live in the classroom,” said Brenda Hente with Immanuel Lutheran.

More than 6,000 hot spots were handed out in total as part of the county’s Digital Equity Initiative.

