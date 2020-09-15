Woman takes a swing at making her own field of dreams

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mowing the lawn inspired a Candler woman to try out a grand vision she had — building a golf course around her house.

“This gives me great satisfaction being able to mow,” says Connie Bercham. “I don’t get out much, so my main thing is usually cutting grass in the summertime.”

Most will remember this as the summer of COVID-19. But in the past few months, Bercham’s taken yard maintenance to another level. Back in July, she opened her eyes to new possibilities.

“I went, this would make a really pretty fairway. You know, Mt. Pisgah in the background,” she recalled.

“I cut a fairway, the rough on the sides, cut the green with some fringe, and I thought, man this is looking cool!” Bercham said.

She designed a seven hole, par three golf course.

“It’s sort of like my field of dreams,” she says, beaming with pride.

Then Connie found her late father’s golf clubs and rediscovered the game she hadn’t played in years.

“Alright, let’s go play some golf!” she said, taking a few hacks around the house. “I try to play every day.”

The short course could play a big role in her long game, in terms of health. Connie has rheumatic heart disease and had open heart surgery five years ago.

“My cardio is doing very, very well,” Bercham explained. “I think the golf helps tremendously with my balance. Like I said the first time I went out I kind of fell over. Now my balance has improved greatly!”

A few years ago, she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, another reason Connie believes it’s important to play.

“I was hospitalized in July with complications for the Parkinson’s and anemia,” she told News 13. “It was really scary.”

At a time when we hope the grass will be greener on the other side of the pandemic, she keeps swinging, with a zest for life that’s run its course outside her house.

“Absolutely live every moment you can. Don’t spend any time inside during the summer time,” Bercham says.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.