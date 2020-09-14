Gunshop targeted by burglars

National-World

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) — Words of wisdom from the owner of a gun store after this weekend — saying planning for the worst paid off for them.

Robbers attempting a break into the Red Flag Armory were halted – all because of one small adjustment.

Early Sunday morning, a group of three people came up the adjacent alley and tried to break a window out, not realizing it was barred.

Matthew Vincent, co-owner, said they decided to put bars on all their windows when they opened a few months ago as a precaution. It worked.

The suspects weren’t able to get inside even when they came back for a second attempt.

Inside the store is some pretty heavy machinery the owners said are for a selective clientele and they worried what would have happened to the guns had they been stolen.

“Maybe they’re trying to get the guns on the streets, I’m not sure what their motives are, I mean I recommend any other firearm store that does not have bars over their windows I strongly suggest you do it, especially now,” Vincent said.

Vincent added he and the co-owner are already looking at additional security they can add to their store.

