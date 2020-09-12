Clayton Co. Deputy on administrative leave without pay after controversial arrest videos surface

National-World

CLAYTON CO, GA (WGCL ) — A Clayton County deputy is on administrative leave without pay after videos surfaced online showing the deputy make an arrest ‘using physical force on a man’.

According to a statement from Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, his department launched an internal investigation after his office was made aware of the video.

The investigation was launched on Friday at 8 p.m., Victor Hill’s office wrote.

There were at least two recordings of the incident that surfaced online.

One recording showed a Clayton County Sheriff’s vehicle behind what appeared to be a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.

In the recording, there appeared to be a struggle as two deputies attempted to arrest an unidentified man.

The man appeared to be pinned on the ground while one deputy is on top of the man and another deputy is on top of the deputy punching the man.

A deputy can be heard during the struggle saying, “he bit my hand”.

The man can be heard saying, “I’m about to die”.

A woman, who appeared to be with the man, is seen yelling at the police as she records the incident.

In addition, there are several children inside of the Jeep Cherokee watching the incident.

Sheriff Hill’s office did not indicate the deputies’ name or what prompted the arrest.

During the second video that surfaced online, captured at a different angle, the same woman can be heard saying, “please stop, baby don’t bite him”.

Also, on the second video, the man appeared to lose consciousness as deputies roll the man over and handcuff him.

A person posted the following on Instagram:

“So this happened today to my cousin the was in lyft or wateva and the man tail light was out the police stopped them the man didn’t have his License my cousin and his girl was in the car they ask him for his he said y are yal asking me for mines I’m not driving they told him to get out the car and this what happened”

Here’s the entire statement released from Sheriff Victor Hill’s office:

“After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been on going since 8pm. The Sheriff has ordered that the Deputy involved be placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The Clayton County Police Department issued a statement clarifying the incident involved a Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputy with the sheriff’s department and not a Clayton County police officer:

“The Clayton County Police Department is aware of the current social media video. The deputies in this video are not employed by the Clayton County Police Department; they are employed by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is aware & they are investigating.”

