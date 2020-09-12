Cement truck operator killed during power line accident

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL ) — Atlanta Police say one person was killed Friday afternoon when a truck caught fire after coming into contact with power lines.

The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. in the area of Bolton Drive NW and Holtz Lane. Responders were able to remove the downed wire from the truck and extinguish the fire.

Police say the male victim was operating a cement truck when the mixing portion of the vehicle made contact with electrical wires.

He was found deceased next to the truck.

