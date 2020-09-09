Woman falls short of grocery bill by a penny, and no one in line could help her

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — A sign of the times — Honolulu resident Vee Hoffman said no one standing in line behind her at the grocery store could help pay the remainder of her grocery bill, which was only a penny.

“We’re in a time where a penny goes a long way,” Hoffman said.

While checking out at a grocery store, Hoffman said she was charged 47 cents for three bags to hold her groceries, and she thought she had enough money in her bank account to cover the cost.

“I did not. It just pulled out 37 cents, and I had only nine pennies on me, and was a penny short,” Hoffman recalled.

Hoffman said the cashier did not allow her to leave the store without paying the last penny, so she asked the other shoppers in line if they could spare one, but no one could help her.

“Not a lot of us have cash these days and it really showed that day,” Hoffman added.

The store manager then walked by, and decided to write off the remainder of the bill.

“We’re in times where it brings out certain sides of us, but it’s up to us to choose what we want to do with our opportunities and choices,” Hoffman said.

“We really try to hang on to that aloha spirit, but it’s really hard when you’re in the dark.”

Hoffman said that’s how she has felt for the past few months as she battles depression. She was working as a bartender in Waikiki before getting laid off in March.

Since then, she has been trying to secure a new job, and even applied to positions on the mainland, but has not had any luck. She also said she’s been collecting unemployment insurance, but it’s not enough to cover her rent alone.

“I juggle each month, which bill I’m going to pay, which one can I afford to pay, and it’s just a never ending nightmare,” Hoffman said.

Her message to lawmakers — listen to those in need.

“It’s really frustrating to be living in one of the most expensive places in the world, and having to go through this when we shouldn’t have to,” Hoffman said.

