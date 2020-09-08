Mayor blasts Burning Man celebration at beach amid COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

San Francisco, CA (KPIX) — Parking lots at Ocean Beach in San Francisco are closed Sunday following a large gathering there on Saturday, Mayor London Breed announced on her Facebook and Twitter accounts, expressing concern about the potential spread of COVID-19.

“Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man,” Breed wrote Sunday morning. “This was absolutely reckless and selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people’s lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus.”

A KPIX 5 crew also spotted a number of bonfires on Ocean Beach Saturday night, which are prohibited during Spare the Air days. The Bay Area is in the midst of a Spare the Air alert through at least Labor Day.

Breed wrote that talk of people returning on Sunday prompted the closure order and she said law enforcement will be patrolling the area.

“We know people love Burning Man and people want to get together this weekend,” she wrote. “But we all need to do our part. Stay home, stay safe.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.