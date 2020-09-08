50 people arrested during mission against sex crimes

National-World

LATHROP, CA (KOVR) — A week-long mission against sex crimes in San Joaquin County has resulted in the arrest of 50 people, authorities say.

It was one of the biggest operations against sex crimes in the county, the sheriff’s office says.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Lathrop Police services, conducted a five-day Sex Crime Operation targeting suspected predators, pimps and people soliciting sex.

In total, 50 people were arrested over the week-long operation. Deputies say 17 men were arrested on suspicion of looking for sexual acts with a child while another 16 people were arrested on charges of soliciting for sex.

Three others were arrested for pimping or pandering, while two others had warrants. One person was also arrested on human trafficking charges.

Representatives from a local women’s center met with the 11 people cited and released for prostitution over the course of the operation. Services are being offered if they were in a human trafficking situation, the sheriff’s office says.

The operation is a sober reminder that predators are still out there, authorities say. Parents are urged to keep an eye on their children’s internet use.

