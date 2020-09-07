Winston-Salem, NC, man has extensive collection

National-World

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP ) — You never know what you’ll find in Jimmy Salmons’ yard.

“I enjoy collecting,” said Salmons, who has been doing it as long as he can remember. “I’ve got a lot.”

From gas pumps to gas station signs to old payphones and phone booths. He’s even got real chickens and a big metal chicken.

“I just wanted something nobody else had,” he said.

His sense of humor is on full display.

“Went down to a buddy of mine and he had an outhouse,” Salmons said. “I said I’ve got to get some measurements for that.”

He loves old antique signs, especially ones from his hometown of Winston-Salem.

“Been here all my life, not far out of the county,” he chuckled. “Went to Kernersville one day.”

And after retiring from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, it’s no wonder why he collects that kind of stuff.

“I believe it was DNA,” he said of his collecting habit. “I don’t know, I’ve been collecting as long as I can remember.”

Salmons says he has no plans on stopping.

