Work begins on Black Lives Matter murals around KC

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO ) — A number of local artists and community members took part today in painting six Black Lives Matter street murals in Kansas City.

The displays have been a huge attention grabber. KCTV5’s Greg Payne has seen a number of people come check out the artwork.

For the display on 63rd and Troost, there are many colors stating Black Live Matter.

By 6 p.m., however, there was no one out there working on the mural. That is the case for all six locations throughout the city where the murals are being created.

It turns out that the groups had a constant battle with mother nature today, which led to them not being able to finish the project up today.

“First it was raining, and that caused a little bit of a delay because we had to chalk out the design first and we couldn’t put chalk on the wet,” explained Katie Mabry van Dieren, Co-Founder of Troost Market Collective. “Then the opposite happened. Then it got so hot that the paint sank into the street and now we need more paint.”

The project is privately funded. So, if you are interested in donating money to help them get more supplies and paint, you can do so on the Troost Market Collective page.

The group plans to have more paint tomorrow and will continue working at 10 a.m.

Kansas City councilmembers adopted a resolution approving the six murals back on Aug. 6.

