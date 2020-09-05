Vandalized? Memorial for Mandeville, LA, police officer looks damaged, at first

National-World

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO ) — It’s a tribute to a police captain who died in the line of duty.

Almost a year ago, Captain Vincent Liberto was gunned down chasing a suspect.

A memorial was set up for him.

It’s a roadside tribute.

Then suddenly a fenzy after a Facebook post.

Pictures showed what looked like vandalism.

But WGNO’s Bill Wood says the vandals were in fact, heroes, themselves.

As it turns out, Boy Scouts came and cleaned up the memorial.

The Scouts took down all the old tattered American flags.

The mission was a bit of a surprise.

But all of this has inspired folks to come out and and make the memorial better than ever.

