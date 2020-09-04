Suspects in Lexington armed robbery arrested after cross-county chase

National-World

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC (WGHP) — Three people were arrested after a chase involving six different law enforcement agencies, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:25 p.m. Thursday, Lexington police were investigating an armed robbery at the Verizon store at 260 Lowes Boulevard when Thomasville police spotted the suspect vehicle.

The Thomasville officer began pursuing a vehicle. The chase continued into High Point.

Guilford County deputies intercepted the chase on Interstate 85 at South Elm-Eugene Street.

The pursuit moved northbound on I-85 before turning around at the Alamance Church Road exit and heading southbound on I-85.

The suspect vehicle spun out at the interchange with U.S. 421 and crashed at about 8:32 p.m.

The people in the car reportedly ran into a nearby wooded area.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies worked together to set up a perimeter.

At about 12:30 a.m. Friday, the last of three suspects were taken into custody.

“Sheriff Rogers would like to commend all officers who were involved in the apprehension of these suspects,” the sheriff’s office said. “He would like to acknowledge the collaborative effort displayed by officers from the Lexington Police Department, the Thomasville Police Department, the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the High Point Police Department, the Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. During the search for and apprehension of thee suspects, no officers were injured and only minor injuries occurred to one of the suspects.”

The suspects were turned over to Lexington police.

Nelson Barnett, 22, Malik Barnett, 24, and Jackie Mitchell, 24, all of Fayetteville, were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery.

Malik Barnett was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon

