Gas leak on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem caused by fallen tree; no one injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C (WGHP) — A gas leak forced crews to shut down Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, police and fire crews responded to a gas leak at a building on the 2400 block of Reynolda Road.

Fire officials say the leak was caused by a large tree that fell on the structure.

The tree blocked access to the shut off valve, and Piedmont Natural Gas was called in to turn off the gas.

“Piedmont Natural Gas was able to quickly respond out and turn the gas off,” the Winston-Salem Fire Department said.

Officials shut down the road from Wake Forest Road north to Polo Road, but the road has since reoepeden.

No one was injured.

