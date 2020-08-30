GA official: New medical examiner’s facility will help county battle COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL ) — Cobb County officials opened the doors to its newest medical examiner’s office.

According to a Cobb County spokesperson, the new medical examiner’s building opened on County Services Parkway on Saturday.

The 19-thousand-square-foot building cost $11 million, and it replaces a building that was built in the late 1970s. The old building could no longer serve the needs of a growing suburban county, according to a county spokesperson.

“The original Medical Examiner’s office was built in 1978 when Cobb County only had 200-thousand people, and it has not significantly been expanded since then,” said Dr. Christopher Gulledge, Cobb County’s Medical Examiner. “Today Cobb County has 750-thousand people and we needed significant expansion to meet the need for the county.”

Dr. Gulledge noted the new building will allow the medical examiner’s office to provide real-time COVID-19 data to public health officials.

The building was largely funded with money from a SPLOST law voters approved in 2016.

For a preview inside the new facility, please visit:bit.ly/3jrJkhZ

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.