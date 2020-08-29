Parents outraged at spoiled lunch food, school districts respond

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — One local child found a disgusting and unwelcome sight in their school lunch, a rotten apple and molded carrots.

“I got a spoon and I punctured it. I saw how rotten it looked I was disgusted,” says parent Renita Harris outraged at Atlanta Public Schools.

Harris immediately took to social media.

Other parents chimed in, commenting that in their food pick-up they found a hair in their child’s chicken salad.

“That same day. I did send a picture to my kid’s teachers, and I also emailed Atlanta Public Schools Nutrition,” Harris explained.

A.P.S. responded swiftly, saying that they take the quality and nutritional value of the food they provide very seriously, and that this concerns them as well. They vowed to investigate and determine what procedures need to be adjusted to ensure it does not occur again.

Atlanta Public Schools said that Harris’s family was offered a replacement meal. They also spoke to their food service vendor, and instructed them to revise the meal production and assembly process.

A.P.S. said this incident does not reflect the high standards the district has set for all of their services, including nutrition.

Just a week ago, DeKalb County parents also spoke up after receiving this “unsafe” food.

“There was like a yellow stain on the bread. It was just disgusting. They could not eat the food,” said Amal Abdulmalik.

Many parents say they won’t be risking their child’s health with the food being served.

In an email response, the DeKalb County School district apologized and stated it would not happen again, identifying protocols put in place to ensure quality food.

The DeKalb County Schools Nutrition Department stated:

Schools will inspect all deliveries to ensure quality and temperature control

Food stored prior to being assembled will be re-inspected

Retraining will be provided to School Nutrition Services employees on product receipt, storage and service.

Perishable items will be bagged on the day of meal distribution.

