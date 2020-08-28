Chadwick Boseman dead at 43

National-World

'Black Panther' actor fought colon cancer for 4 years

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Actor Chadwick Boseman has died of cancer. Boseman played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as Black Panther in the Marvel movies.

His representative, Nicki Fioravante, says Boseman died Friday in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. His wife and family were by his side.

Doctors diagnosed Boseman with cancer in 2016. His illness was never publicized.

