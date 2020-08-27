Homeowners’ historic house came with modern problem

National-World

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — New owners are pouring time and money into restoring part of Omaha’s history.

But there may be unexpected costs they claim is the city’s responsibility.

It happened at Florence Boulevard and Browne Street, a home along what some historians have called Omaha’s most beautiful mile.

“It was built in 1890 so it’s about 130 years old,” Jennifer Ellis said.

Since buying the house three weeks ago, Ellis and her husband have worked to make it more than livable.

“This is not only my home but it’s a part of Omaha history,” she said.

But behind the historic property, Jennifer discovered a modern trend — about 20 illegally dumped tires.

“I’m sure I have to take care of the foliage but to remove this, this should not be on me. This should be on the city,” she said.

She says that because what looks like an alley isn’t and Eddie Alvoid lives across the street from his new neighbor.

“This is 21st street so I guess it’s a common dumping area people come through here late at night doing this and I wish they would stop that,” Alvoid said.

The city email advised Jennifer to file a police report though she already made that call.

“The police department told me without a witness or some kind of evidence like video, they can’t do anything,” she said.

But two neighbors who just met already have a common goal. Stop illegal dumpers from treading on public right of way behind their private property.

Omaha police will be on the lookout for illegal dumpers in that area.

The city averages a half dozen complaints a week about piles of old tires found illegally dumped.

But adjacent property owners are responsible and a public works email to Jennifer tells her, unfortunately, you will need to dispose of these tires suggesting she hauls them to a private recycler who charges $5 per tire.

Rather than spending more than $100 recycling these tires herself, Jennifer says she’d like to invest that money in a camera security system to try and catch illegal dumping.

