Neighbors frustrated with bar after constant violence in area

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) — An impromptu party and the fatal shooting that followed has neighbors in one Mid-Michigan community demanding action towards what they consider a reoccurring pattern of violence.

Police were called to Rube’s Bar and Grill in Flint after a large crowd gathering and gunshots rang out.

“Nothing but multiple gunshots and a lot of screaming,” said Angela Starling, Flint resident.

Starling lives behind Rube’s Bar and Grill and Saturday morning she heard the gunshots.

There was a popup party just outside of the bar that night.

Police said the party led to a double shooting that claimed the life of a man.

“It’s horrible. It’s nowhere to live. You can’t even sleep at night because of all the violence that’s going on,” Starling said.

