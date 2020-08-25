Affidavit: Fort Worth mother claims she ‘saved’ daughter by killing her, putting body in trash can

National-World

Fort Worth, TX (KTVT) — A Fort Worth mother has been charged with capital murder after officers found her 4-year-old daughter dead inside a trash can Monday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states the incident began after the mother, identified as 34-year-old Krystal Lewandowski, called police to report a missing child at around 11:30 a.m.

While answering questions about the child, the affidavit states the mother eventually told the 911 operator she “was advised to slit [the child’s] throat.” She then said, “I wrapped her up and I put her in a trash can.”

An officer soon went to a home in the 2100 block of Hurley Avenue and found the trash can in the backyard, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states the 4-year-old’s body was inside a trash bag.

According to the affidavit, Lewandowski told investigators at the scene that she hurt her daughter because she was told to. She was later transported to The Alliance for Children to speak to a detective.

During the interview, the affidavit states the mother told the detective that she “saved” her daughter and was preventing something worse from happening. Lewandowski also said she slit her daughter’s throat Sunday evening.

Police said an 18-month-old child was removed from the home by Child Protective Services during the investigation.

Lewandowski was arrested and charged with capital murder of a child under 10 years old.

