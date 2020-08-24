Avondale, AZ, aunt dies from COVID-19 after losing nephew to virus

National-World

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK ) — In July, we shared the story of Jessie Prieto, an Avondale aunt of a man in California who died from COVID-19 a day after he made a viral Facebook post about regretting going to a party and warning people to wear a mask and social distance. Sunday morning, Arizona’s Family learned that Prieto also died from COVID-19.

“I was in hysteria. I couldn’t control myself because it couldn’t happen to him,” said Prieto in July when speaking about her nephew, Tommy Macias, who died from the virus. Prieto also told Arizona’s Family in July that her nephew likely saved lives with his Facebook post. She wanted to share the same message to the public in urging people to mask up and physically distance.

Her son, Jerry Prieto Sr. told Arizona’s Family that his mom started having symptoms less than a week after the interview. Prieto was taken to the hospital and released back home last week with an oxygen take. Prieto Sr. said that’s when her condition took a turn for the worse. She went back to the hospital, but this time she wouldn’t return home. Her family said their final goodbyes.

“Just thank you for everything that she’s done for me, for us and for our lives, for her not to worry about anything. I’m going to make her very proud, and I love her. All she could do was nod her head,” said Prieto Sr.

Prieto Sr. said he doesn’t know how his mother caught the virus. He said she took every precaution, including wearing a mask, gloves, and physically distancing. Prieto Sr. said COVID-19 spread throughout his family like wildfire, ten of them testing positive, including Prieto Sr. himself. He said he was two rooms away from his mom in the COVID-19 unit.

“I’m going to miss her a lot. She’s my best friend,” said Prieto Sr.

With hurt in his heart, Prieto Sr., who’s mourning two losses, will continue to share the message once spoken by his mother and cousin.

“It’s still very important to wear a mask,” said Prieto Sr.

